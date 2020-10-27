Perak to lower eligible age of election candidates to 18

The Bill, suggested by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, will also lower the eligible age of electoral candidates from 21 to 18. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 27 — The Perak State Legislate Assembly today passed a Bill to amend the state constitution to lower eligible age of election candidates from 21 to 18.

State Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Kalid approved the amendment to Article 30 of the state Constitution after the majority of assemblymen voted for it with four debating the issue.

The four were Ulu Kinta assemblyman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad, Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee Chuan How, Slim assemblyman Mohd Zaidi Aziz and Trong assemblyman Jamilah Zakaria.

“With this, youth will now have the opportunity to voice their ideas in the state assembly.

“It will also open up space for youth to participate and engage in politics so that they can contribute to the democracy and development of the state,” he said.