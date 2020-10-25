Rulers begin arriving at Istana Negara for meeting on Muhyiddin’s alleged ‘emergency’ bid (VIDEO)

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Mustafa Ri'ayatuddin Billah Shah waves at reporters as he arrives at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The first of the Malay Rulers has arrived at Istana Negara here for a special meeting amid rumours that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seeking to invoke “emergency powers” purportedly to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seen arriving an hour early for the 2.30pm meeting was Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his motorcade.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who called for the special meeting of the Conference of Rulers, was seen entering the palace gates around noon.

It is understood that up to eight Rulers would attend the meeting today.

Earlier, police deployed heavy presence at the palace’s main gates here, accompanied by around 100 media practitioners covering the Rulers’ arrival.

Prevailing rumours emerged on Wednesday that Muhyiddin would seek to invoke “emergency powers” to prop up his administration that was under challenge from Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, ostensibly to prevent a general election alongside Covid-19.

These rumours accelerated after Muhyddin rushed to meet the Agong in the Pahang palace on Friday, which led to a meeting of the Conference of Malay Rulers today.

Anwar was granted a royal audience earlier this month with Al-Sultan Abdullah in which the former claimed to have gained the support of “over 120 MPs” to take over the government.

Muhyiddin was appointed as the prime minister in March after former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned unprompted less than two years into his term.

