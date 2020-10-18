Health Ministry mobilises HKL forensic team to Sabah

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaks during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Four officers from the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, Kuala Lumpur Hospital (KLH) have been mobilised to the Tawau Hospital in Sabah today to carry out forensic medicine duties and managing Covid-19 fatalities.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the team comprises a forensic medicine specialist, two medical officers and an assistant medical officer.

“The specialist will work in Tawau for three months. These frontliners have been prepared to carry out field work in the country’s bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of all Malaysians, thank you to these heroes of the country,” he said in a Facebook posting this morning.

As of yesterday, a total of 767 medical and health personnel from various categories and service schemes under the Health Ministry have been mobilised to Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Sandakan and Kota Kinabalu.

Covid-19-related fatalities have been recorded almost every day in Sabah for the past week, with four cases reported yesterday. — Bernama