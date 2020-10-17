Sabah sees a reduction in cases, says Health D-G

File photo of Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham speaking during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 1, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 ― Sabah recorded a lower number of Covid-19 cases today, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

Compared to yesterday’s 489, the state recorded 451 cases today. This, Dr Noor Hisham said, was a slight improvement.

“Although the overall number of cases is high today ― 869 cases ― Sabah didn’t show an increase in cases.

“It’s better than yesterday although it’s still high,” he said.

Out of the 451 cases, 243 were detected through close contact tracing, 54 from existing clusters and 161 from other screening exercises.

However, two cases were detected as part of a new cluster in Sabah, the Teduh cluster.

Dr Noor Hisham also assured that at the moment medical facilities are sufficient to treat patients tested positive for the virus.

“Items like PPE (personal protective equipment), thankfully at the moment we have sufficient.

“We will monitor the mobilisation of medical equipment and facilities from time to time,” he said.