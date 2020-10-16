Health Ministry reactivates public donation drive for health frontliners

Health workers in protective suits are seen after conducting Covid-19 testing at Lorong Jalan Puyuh, Shah Alam April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — The Ministry of Health said today it is reactivating a fund that was set up to help buy crucial equipment and medicine to aid health frontliners in their battle against the third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The fund was initially set up amid the second wave in March and closed in May following overwhelming public support that led to RM31.6 million being collected.

From the total, RM30 million had been used to buy equipment such as ventilators, infrared thermometers, ultrasound equipment, beds, and also reagents used for Covid-19 tests.

The funds were also used to transport health workers to Sabah, the pandemic’s new epicentre.

The balance, some RM1 million, remains in the special designated account managed by an ad hoc committee.

“Based on the current situation and the rise in Covid-19 cases, we have received many queries from various parties about how they can help,” MOH chief secretary Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min said in a statement.

“Therefore the MOH has decided to reactivate the special account and the Ministry of Finance has approved tax rebates for donation into this fund.”

Daily new Covid-19 cases in the country reached record highs in the last two weeks and saw the emergence of dozens of new clusters, prompting public health authorities to partially lock down several states and zones.