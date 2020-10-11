Armed Forces field hospital for non-Covid-19 patients in Tawau ready next week, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) field hospital in Tawau, Sabah is expected to start operation next week, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister said the ministry is mobilising to open the hospital to provide support in treating cases other than Covid-19, such as trauma and emergency surgeries as well as maternity cases and others.

“The field hospital will not admit undocumented migrants who needed treatment as announced yesterday, as they would be at the transit quarantine centre.

“If undocumented migrants are found positive, they would be brought to the hospital for treatment as usual,” he said in a virtual media conference via the Ministry of Defence Facebook today.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri was reported as saying the field hospital has a capacity of 100 beds for various wards with the strength of eight medical officers and 54 others of various ranks comprising one commander, five medical specialists, three doctors as well as other personnel.

The matter was implemented on the need to provide more medical facilities to handle the situation in Sabah following a projected increase of Covid-19 positive cases in the state. — Bernama