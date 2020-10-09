After authorities refuse to close Bangsar school with two Covid-19 cases, parents keep all students home

No student turned up for school today at SK Bangsar after there were two confirmed Covid-19 cases there. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Parents of SK Bangsar students have taken matters into their own hands and kept their children at home after authorities saw no need to close the school despite two confirmed Covid-19 cases there.

According to Berita Harian, no student attended the school today.

The head of the Parent-Teacher Association Mohd Yazid Mohd Yasin said the school administration has confirmed a 100-per-cent absentee rate today.

Yazid said the school has an enrolment of nearly 800 students for the morning session.

Only teachers and administrative staff were present, he said.

“Yesterday, the Health Ministry began swab-testing students and teachers present. Today, the health officials will conduct more tests in areas specified.

“All students and parents must undergo the test as notified but this could involve even more people given that the two students with Covid-19 were involved in a mass performance,” he was quoted as saying in the BH report.

Yesterday, it was reported that a Primary Four and a Primary Five student at the school were positive for Covid-19.

Despite the confirmation, Yazid reportedly said the same day that there has not been any instruction to close the school.

Malaysia is facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections, which saw cases rise exponentially since last month to hit a high of 691 last Tuesday.