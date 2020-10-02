Selangor MB orders restaurants with bars in state to close by 11pm after surge in Covid-19 cases

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam April 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — All restaurants with bars in Selangor must close their premises by 11pm, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced amid a record 287 Covid-19 cases nationwide today.

He said the new limit is effective from tomorrow.

“All restaurants with bars in Selangor can operate only until 11pm effective Saturday, October 3, 2020,” he said in a statement this evening.

He added that the new directive is in line with the conditional movement control order set by the National Security Council banning all night clubs and bars from operating.

Today’s nationwide Covid-19 cases was a new record for Malaysia — 287 in a single day.

Selangor alone recorded 31 cases, of which 13 were from Malaysians who recently came back from Sabah which had its state election recently.

Two new clusters also formed in the country’s most developed and populated state: the Seri Setia Cluster and the Seri Anggerik Cluster.

The Seri Setia cluster in Selangor started with a 36-year-old Malaysian man who visited Semporna on the east coast of Sabah from September 16 to 20 and tested positive for the coronavirus on September 27.

Contract tracing of the index case led to three more patients. The Health Ministry has screened 23 people, 14 were found negative, and five more are awaiting their test results.

The index patient in the Seri Anggerik cluster in Hulu Selangor is a 37-year-old Malaysian man who travelled to Sabah from September 9 to 18 and started showing symptoms of an infection on September 25.

Contact tracing turned up 14 more positive cases. A total 67 people were screened, 15 tested negative and 38 are still awaiting their results.

The source of infections from both clusters are still under investigation.