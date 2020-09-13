Two company directors arrested by MACC over RM800m road project in Sarawak released on bail

The two suspects being escorted by MACC personnel at the courthouse after the proceeding. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Sept 13 — The two company directors, who allegedly submitted false claims involving a road project worth RM800 million, were released by the Magistrate’s Court here today after their extended two-day remand order expired.

Roher Chin, one of their counsels, said the two, however, were each placed on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) RM100,000 bail with one surety after they were released by the court.

The remand order was initially extended by two days on Friday as MACC had wanted to collect more evidence and record statements from the subcontractors.

The two aged 42 and 44-years-old, were arrested during a special operation here on September 8 and were investigated under Section 16(b), 17(a) and Section 18 of the MACC Act, 2009, in connection with 10 road upgrading works in Miri, Kapit, Ba Kelalan, Limbang and Belaga.

Section 16(b) relates to offence of corruptly giving, promising or offering to any person whether for the benefit of that person or of another person.

Section 17(a) relates to an offence of giving or accepting gratification by an agent

Section 18 relates to an offence of intending to deceive principal by the agent

The two company directors were represented by six lawyers Shankar Ram, Albert Tang, Lim Heng Choo, Allan Lao, Roger Chin, Wong King Wei and Lin Wina Kiew while deputy public prosecutor (DPP) S.Thangavelu acted for the MACC.

MACC in a statement on September 8 had said the projects were carried out under the Defence Ministry’s Jiwa Murni programme.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations), Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi had previously confirmed that investigation into the case was carried out with the cooperation of the Defence Ministry after an internal audit exposed the projects’ failures.

The directors were partners who owned three companies that were awarded the project, which was awarded by the ministry to the company from 2010 to 2016.

MACC claimed that the roads were not built in accordance with the Public Works Department’s standards.