Umno’s Sabah candidate faces rejection as 20 over branch chiefs back Musa Aman

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 11 — Over 20 Sabah Umno branch chiefs have pledged to support Sungai Sibuga Tan Sri Musa Aman, rejecting the party’s candidate Mokran Ingkat.

Malaysiakini reported the chiefs from four polling districts under the N51 Sungai Manila state seat as describing Mokran as an unknown figure to them.

Taman Sri Gaya Umno branch chairperson Sapar Sastro said Mokran was not known in the area since he had never served its constituents or was a member to any of its branches.

“We from DUN N51 Sungai Manila do not accept the candidate announced yesterday because he never did any work here. We want to win, so there is no other option besides Musa,” he said during a press conference in Libaran.

Sapar urged for the candidate to be changed if Umno wishes to come out victorious in the upcoming state election.

Umno Rancangan Lubuh branch chairman Hassan Kibing said they would stand by Musa, no matter what decision was made.

“Whatever party he contests for, we will still support him. Even if he stands as an Independent candidate, he will still gain our votes,” he said.

Sungai Manila is one of 13 new state constituencies created ahead of the state election, with a portion of its voters shifted out from Sungai Sibuga, which has been held by Musa since 1994.

The former Sabah Chief Minister was not listed on both BN and PN’s list of candidates for the state election, even as the nomination day takes place tomorrow. It is reported that Musa is now in KL, while the BN and PN leadership are gathered in Kota Kinabalu together with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.