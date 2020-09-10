Senior minister: Covid-19 positive cases barred from voting in Sabah

Ismail Sabri said those who are Covid-19 positive will not be allowed to vote in Sabah's upcoming state election. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Covid-19 positive Sabahans will be barred from voting in the upcoming state election while those with symptoms will cast theirs separately, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Whether or not those under surveillance or suspected of being infected can vote will also be subject to vetting by public health authorities, he added.

Nomination day for the Sabah state polls is this weekend.

“Those with symptoms like a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, coughing, trouble breathing, and so on will have to vote separately in designated tents,” Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said at today’s Covid-19 daily briefing in Putrajaya.

“Meanwhile those who are Covid-19 positive will not be allowed to vote.”

Public health authorities gave the Election Commission the clearance to hold the state polls scheduled for September 24, but with strict protocols that include curbs on campaign programmes.

Ismail Sabri said this includes advising parties against holding public gatherings, although he said the authorities will not bar them.

But parties are expected to limit the number of people allowed to attend.

Currently, the health standard operating procedure under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) caps all social programmes to just 250 people, but Ismail said the number should be lower to ensure attendees can be kept a metre apart.

“Ceramah involving a crowd will be allowed but not encouraged,” the senior minister said.

“Even though we allow up to 250 attendees, it will depend on the premises. If the premises are small, making it difficult for people to observe physical distancing, then the number of attendees must be reduced,” he added.

“But we really discourage parties from holding mass gatherings.”

The Ministry of Health has reported 552 cases in the state to date, with eight deaths.