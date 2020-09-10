Floods trigger closure of SMART Tunnel

Kampung Baru hit by floods during the downpour September 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — A downpour this afternoon caused the closure of the SMART Highway to traffic to enable the activation of the flood system, followed by the release of flood water into the SMART Tunnel reservoir system.

According to a statement by Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir & Terowong Sdn Bhd here today, the move was taken on the instruction of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) at 4pm.

Announcement on the operating status of the SMART Highway Tunnel will be made through the media, virtual memory system (VMS), on the SMART website, www.smarttunnel.com.my, twitter @ smarttunnel or “Smart Tunnel” on Facebook.

For more information or enquiries, contact SMART at 1-300-88-7188. — Bernama