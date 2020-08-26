Works minister: MRR2 upgrading works in Gombak complete

Bumper-to-bumper traffic is seen along the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 heading from the National Zoo to the Gombak Toll in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Congestion at the entry and exit points of the east coast route, especially during the festive season, is expected to be reduced as the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) at the Taman Melati junction in Gombak has been upgraded and fully opened to road users starting today.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the RM106.83 million project involved widening the route from three to five lanes.

“On a normal day, about 80,000 to 120,000 vehicles enter and exit the Gombak Toll Plaza and it worsens during the balik kampung rush where the amount of vehicles could reach 180,000 thus causing quite critical congestion.

“It is hoped that this project can benefit road users and help reduce congestion at MRR2 and also the Gombak Integrated Terminal which is still under construction,” he told a press conference after the handing over and official opening of the upgrading project here today.

The MRR2 upgrading project was implemented through a design and build contract where the allocation was obtained through the Public Private Partnership Facilitation Fund channelled by the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) of the Prime Minister's Department.

It started on Sept 13, 2016 and was fully completed on Aug 2, 2019 with a defect liability period of two years until Aug 2, 2021.

Fadillah said the project would also facilitate access to the Gombak Integrated Terminal, disperse traffic congestion and shorten travel time as well as create a more comfortable public service chain to the Klang Valley and the city centre.

“It is expected that the terminal will be fully completed in April or May next year,” he said.— Bernama