Khairuddin to be quizzed by cops for breaking Covid-19 quarantine

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali is pictured during a Civil Defence Force event at Hotel Paya Bunga in Kuala Terengganu August 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has been told to present himself at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters today to give a statement regarding his failure to comply with mandatory home quarantine after returning from Turkey in July.

"He will give his statement on the case tomorrow,” Federal Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legislation) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said when contacted yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the issue regarding Mohd Khairuddin had been handed over the police for investigation.

The Ministry of Health had compounded Mohd Khairuddin RM1,000 on Aug 7 for committing an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was also reported to have confirmed that police had opened an investigation paper on Mohd Khairuddin for failing to comply with the mandatory home quarantine after returning from Turkey on July 7. — Bernama