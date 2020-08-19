After single digit cases, Malaysia sees 16 new Covid-19 infections today

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily Covid-19 update today in Putrajaya August 6, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Covid-19 infections in the country more than doubled today with 16 new cases, just a day after Malaysia chalked seven cases.

Twelve of the new cases were domestic transmissions, all involving Malaysians while the remaining four cases were imported and involved foreigners, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced this afternoon.

“Of the import cases, three are from Bangladesh and detected in KL, and one from the Philippines and detected in Labuan,” he said in his daily briefing of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Of the domestic transmissions, four were new cases in the Tawar cluster detected in Kedah and another four more in Penang, also linked to the same cluster.

Three other domestic transmissions were new cases in the Sala cluster and the last new case was in Johor from a ship sign-on, Dr Noor Hisham said.

With today’s cases, Malaysia’s total positive cases stand at 9,235, of which 185 is currently active.

Dr Noor Hisham also said 23 people were discharged today, putting the total number of recoveries to date at 8,925 cases or 96.6 per cent of all cases.

At present, seven patients are in intensive care with three needing breathing assistance.

No deaths were reported today, leaving the total number of fatalities at 125 cases, or 1.35 of all total cases.