Army personnel arrested in Sibu for allegedly violating home quarantine order

Stanley said that the suspects, aged between 23 and 28-years-old, were spotted by the members of the public inside a car with white wristbands at Jalan Channel, at about 3pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, Aug 18 ― The police have arrested three army personnel, who are stationed at an army camp at Oya Road for allegedly violating home quarantine order yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, who confirmed the arrest, said that the suspects, aged between 23 and 28-years-old, were spotted by the members of the public inside a car with white wristbands at Jalan Channel, here at about 3pm.

“A team of policemen immediately went to the scene after they received an alert on the matter from the members of the public and found the three suspects inside a car there.

“They were later taken to Sibu central police station,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said the suspects, who just arrived in Sibu from Peninsular Malaysia, had failed to explain why they went to public places while undergoing quarantine.

“They were ordered to undergo quarantine at their quarters at a camp in Oya Road here but they violated the order and went to the town,” he added.

The suspects have been released on bail after preliminary investigations were conducted.

The case is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Section 22(B) of Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act) for home quarantine violation. ― Borneo Post Online