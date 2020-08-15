Park in Kepala Batas ordered to close seven days for RMCO non-compliance

KEPALA BATAS, Aug 15 — Taman Awam Vision here, which is always the focus of the public for recreational purposes, was ordered to close for seven days after its management failed to comply with the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

An Ops Bersepadu was conducted today by the police together with the Health Ministry and the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) at 5.00pm after receiving information on the presence of people at the park.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor in a statement tonight said the Health Ministry issued the notice for the closure order because the park’s management did not control the number of visitors present.

He said police issued compounds of RM1,000 each to two traders at the park area for failing to comply with the prescribed SOPs including no physical distancing among their customers.

“Police will continue operations and monitoring from time to time to ensure that all parties comply with the SOPs set in order to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama