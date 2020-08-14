Health minister: Kedah districts not under TEMCO just yet, NSC still in midst of risk assessment

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to reporters after a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya August 14, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 14 — The National Security Council (NSC), along with the Ministry of Health (MOH), are currently undertaking risk assessment exercises for several districts in Kedah as more and more areas have been infected by Covid-19.

However, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said any announcement regarding areas subjected to the special administrative temporary enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) will be done by NSC through Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Kedah cannot announce it yet because the announcing authority is the central NSC.

“For now, we have a risk assessment. Before anything is announced we need to look in certain circumstances an area is declared yellow or red. Red areas will be called if there are 40 cases and above in a day.

“In Kedah, we find the yellow areas are increasing,” he told reporters at the ministry here.

MOH yesterday announced a new Covid-19 cluster in Tawar, inside the district of Baling in Kedah.

This new cluster recorded nine cases, making up the bulk of 15 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

On the same day, Berita Harian reported that Kedah is ready to implement TEMCO in Tawar, inside the Baling district following the new Covid-19 cluster in the area.

State health exco Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said, however, any further decision on its implementation depends on the decision of the NSC.

“Immediate discussions will be held with the Kedah State Health Department and Baling District Office on this matter.

“The state government can only give advice if TEMCO is implemented and we hope it can continue to be done starting tomorrow to prevent transmission to other areas,” he said as reported by Berita Harian last night.