TMJ expresses several reservations on cross-border SOP ahead of Johor-Singapore border reopening

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (front, centre) during his visit to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex, Bangunan Sultan Ismail (BSI) in Johor Baru August 13, 2020. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 ― The Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has urged the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) to each publish a simple and clear guideline for individuals wanting to perform cross-border travels.

He said JIM and MOH could make the guidelines available on their websites and social media channels.

“They should draw up simple and clear guidelines for individuals wanting to perform cross-border travels especially those staying in Johor and Singapore,” he said on Facebook.

He said he had also expressed several other reservations on the implementation of the Malaysia-Singapore cross-border standard operation procedure (SOP) during his visit to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex, Bangunan Sultan Ismail (BSI), here, today.

The relevant authorities had promised to provide solutions to his reservations before the border was reopened on August 17, TMJ said.

Tunku Ismail said he visited the complex for a briefing and to observe the new SOP for the cross-border opening through the Reciprocating Green Route (RGL) and Periodical Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

“I view seriously the issue on the safety of the people of Johor and hope the agencies involved will make the best preparations to check Covid-19,” Tunku Ismail said.

Earlier, Tunku Ismail arrived at BSI at about 3.30pm and was given a closed briefing on the cross-border SOP from Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir and State Health director Dr Aman Rabu.

RGL would involve a cross-border travel for purpose of business and official matters while PCA would be for long term immigration card holders in both countries.

RGL would entail a 400 people entry limit a week while PCA would involve entries of up to 2,000 people a day. ― Bernama