Survey: 51pc of Malaysians have travelled domestically since MCO restrictions lifted

Penang tops the list of places that Malaysians have travelled to or are planning to visit. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Some 51 per cent of Malaysians have travelled domestically since the restrictions of the movement control order (MCO) were lifted, according to a survey conducted by market research firm Vase.ai.

The survey gauged 1,080 respondents throughout the recovery phase of the movement control order (RMCO) that began on June 10.

It also found that 56 per cent of Malaysians have travelled or are planning to travel for leisure while 16 per cent say they have travelled or are planning to travel for work.

During the RMCO period, the interstate travel ban was lifted along with the slow and gradual reopening of many economic sectors.

In the Vase.ai survey, Malaysians cited visiting family or friends (46 per cent) as the top reason for travelling.

Other reasons given included supporting the local economy (39 per cent), and because they feel it is a good time to explore Malaysia (27 per cent), the survey added.

It also found that Penang tops the list (31 per cent) of places that Malaysians have travelled to or are planning to visit.

Other top destinations include Melaka (28 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (25 per cent), Terengganu (23 per cent) and Kedah (22 per cent).

The survey also found that the main draws for Malaysians are local food (51 per cent), followed by affordable local attractions (44 per cent) and affordable accommodation (40 per cent).

It also found that most Malaysians, or 85 per cent, have taken or are planning to follow all standard operating procedures (SOP) as stipulated by the government when travelling.