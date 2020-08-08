Two villages in Kuala Sanglang, Perlis under TEMCO

Two villages in Kuala Sanglang in Perlis will be put under the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order. — Bernama pic KANGAR, Aug 8 —The Perlis State Government has implemented the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) for 28 days starting from today in two villages in Kuala Sanglang.

The decision, involving Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul, would start from 10 pm tonight until Sept 4.

The Perlis State Government, through a statement, said the implementation of TEMCO was made after getting the advice from the Ministry of Health after taking into account the number of active Covid-19 cases in the area.

“Residents in the TEMCO area are asked to fully cooperate with the authorities,” according to the statement.

According to the statement, the implementation of the TEMCO would adopt the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) in addition to the implementation of roadblocks at each entrance and exit to the area.

“Members of the public who are outside the TEMCO area are not allowed to enter except those who are involved in providing essential services,” it said.

The statement said the residents in both villages were asked to comply with the Home Isolation Orders (quarantine) which were issued to the residents after undergoing a Covid-19 screening test at the Sanglang Health Clinic.

“During the quarantine order period at home, the head of household is allowed to leave the house to buy daily necessities while waiting for all members of the household to obtain a release order (Release Order) by the Perlis State Health Department,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the state government was concerned about the difficulties that would be experienced (by the residents) and would channel aid to the two villages involved. — Bernama