Covid-19: Two schools in Sanglang, Perlis closed for a week

Additional precautions at schools have been needed with the advent of the pandemic. — Picture by Choo Choy May KANGAR, Aug 8 — Two schools in the Sanglang district near here will be closed for seven days beginning Monday (Aug 10-16) in light of new COVID-19 cases in the area.

State Education Committee chairman Rozieana Ahmad when contacted by Bernama today said the two schools were SK Sanglang and SMK Sanglang.

“The two schools are being closed as a precautionary measure after two students were among 10 family members confirmed positive for Covid-19 yesterday,” she said, adding that learning sessions will be conducted online during the period.

Rozieana said although Chinese National Type Schools (SJKs) in the district were not closed, parents who were worried about their children’s safety could opt not to send them to school, adding that they should obtain information regarding homework from their respective teachers.

Yesterday, the media reported that ten members of a family in the Sanglang constituency tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey around Kuala Sanglang today found that most business premises including eateries and grocery shops were closed following the latest development.

The public seems to be taking precautions by staying at home even though the government has yet to announce a Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) in the state.

Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the state government through the Perlis National Security Council (MKN) had submitted a proposal for the control order to be implemented in the Kampung Kuala Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul areas with immediate effect.

He said the decision would depend on the results of the health screenings conducted today.

“Today, the Perlis State Health Department had conducted health screenings on 872 residents of the two villages,” he told reporters in Kangar today.

He also advised those who have undergone screenings to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of the epidemic to other places. — Bernama