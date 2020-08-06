Covid-19: 13 eateries in Seberang Perai ordered closed for violating SOP

Seberang Perai mayor, Datuk Rozali Mohamud said from this number, there were also eateries that did not adhere to the hygiene standards set by the local authorities. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Aug 6 ― Thirteen eateries in the Seberang Perai district were ordered closed after they were found to have violated the standard operating procedure (SOP) since the enforcement of the conditional movement control order until yesterday.

Seberang Perai mayor, Datuk Rozali Mohamud said from this number, there were also eateries that did not adhere to the hygiene standards set by the local authorities.

He said among these eateries were those located in the Jalan Raja Uda area, Juru, Sungai Dua, Kepala Batas, Permatang Pauh and Bukit Mertajam.

“For violating the SOP, the eateries were required to stop operating for one day, besides ensuring the SOP was adhered to as ordered by the government,” he told reporters at the “Creative Approach to Ensuring Physical Distancing Compliance at Food Premises” programme, here, today.

He said since March 18 until yesterday, 429,516 premises in Seberang Perai including business centres, entertainment joints, wet markets, night markets, factories and construction sites were inspected with 99.36 per cent of these found to comply with the SOP.

Rozali said the level of wearing face masks since its enforcement on August 1 showed 99.62 per cent compliance until yesterday and those found not wearing a face mask at public places as ordered by the government, would be given a verbal warning.

Earlier, Rozali handed out a certificate of appreciation to Pelita Samudra Pertama (M) Sdn Bhd (Juru branch) director, Azeem Qusairy Badril after the restaurant achieved Grade A in managing cleanliness.

He said the restaurant had also taken appropriate and creative measures such as fixing a chain to the chairs and tables to prevent more than two persons to gather at a table.

Meanwhile, Azeem Qusairy said this measure was taken to protect the safety and health of the restaurants’ workers and customers, while curbing the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama