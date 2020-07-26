MOH, MOE to conduct survey on Malaysian students’ mental health, says Dr Adham

Health Minister Datuk Sri Dr Adham Baba said the ministry will conduct a survey to collect data on the level of mental health of school students in the country in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA TINGGI, July 26 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will conduct a survey to collect data on the level of mental health of school students in the country in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said it was an essential part of the government’s efforts to address the issues of stress, depression, anxiety and behaviours that would drive students to act on suicidal impulses.

“A survey will be conducted in all schools to gauge the actual percentage (of students experiencing mental health),” he told a media conference after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Pinang here today.

Dr Adham cited the National Health and Morbidity study 2017 which showed that one out of five teenagers aged 13 to 17 experienced depression, two out of five suffered from anxiety and one out of 10, from stress.

He said the study also found that the level of suicidal behaviours among teenagers increased to 10 per cent in 2017 from 7.9 per cent in 2012.

Meanwhile, he said the ministries have been collaborating to address mental health issues among students through the Healthy Mind Programme, conducted since 2011 involving 2,440 of the 10,000 secondary schools nationwide.

Dr Adham said the ministries are looking for ways to help school counsellors to provide counselling in the new normal.

He added that MOH also provided mental health services at its health clinics and hospitals, as well as psychosocial support hotline via the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at 03-29359935 or 011-63996482. — Bernama