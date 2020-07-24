RON95, RON97 down four sen, diesel down five sen per litre

A man refuels his motorcycle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol will go down by four sen to RM1.68 and RM1.98 per litre respectively while that of diesel will drop five sen to RM1.82 per litre for the one-week period from midnight tonight.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the decline in the retail prices of petroleum products is due to changes in refined product prices, in line with current crude oil prices.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in world crude oil prices and take the appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people,” the statement said. — Bernama