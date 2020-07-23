Sarawak records four more Covid-19 positive cases, total now at 632

Uggah said the total number of positive cases in Sarawak to date is 632. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit

KUCHING, July 23 — Sarawak today recorded another four more Covid-19 cases, all local transmissions from Kuching district.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the four cases did not display any symptoms for Covid-19.

He said with the four latest cases reported, the total number of positive cases in Sarawak to date is 632.

“The first case is a woman vegetable seller at the Stutong market. The case was identified through active case detection operation for Covid-19 at the market,” Uggah said in a statement.

He said she was screened at the government clinic on July 18 and the RT-PCR test result on July 22 showed that she was positive for Covid-19.

Uggah said the second positive case is a woman patient at a health facility in Kota Sentosa.

He said she is close contact of a positive case linked to Kota Sentosa cluster.

“Swabs were taken from her on July 21 and the outcome of RT-PCR test today showed that she is positive for Covid-19,” Uggah said.

He added the woman is now being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Uggah said a third case is a man who is a close contact of a positive case from the Kuching Engineering firm cluster.

He added the case was screened for Covid-19 on July 12, but the RT-PCR test result showed that he was negative.

He said the man was tested for a second time on July 21 and the result today showed that he is positive.

Uggah said the fourth case is a woman who had gone for a screening at a government health clinic on July 21 and the RT-PCR test result today showed she is positive for Covid-19.

“The state Health Department is investigating her purpose for going for a Covid-19 screening and her link to any cluster or positive case,” he said.

He said with the latest cases, the Stutong market cluster now has seven positive cases, Kuching Engineering firm three and Kota Sentosa cluster, eight.

The other active clusters are Jupiter (three cases), Kuching Jetty (two), Mambong (five), Kuching Medical Centre (three) and Pui Melbourne PUI (two).



