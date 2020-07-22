Works minister: Fire safety task force to focus on hospitals over 50 years old

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the fire safety task force would focus on hospitals that were more than 50 years old. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — A task force has been formed to tackle the issue of old hospitals which face the risk of catching fire and not having a fire certificate from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM).

Senior Minister for Infrastructure Development and Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the task force, set up two weeks ago and had its first meeting recently, would focus on hospitals that were more than 50 years old.

The task force is headed by the Health Ministry with the Public Works Department (JKR) as the technical assistance provider, and the Housing and Local Government Ministry, as well as other relevant agencies also in the task force.

“The study conducted showed that the issue of hospitals that are over 50 years old needs to be resolved first. It involves the risk of catching fire, especially for those hospitals which have not obtained the fire certificate (from JBPM).

“All the agencies involved will continue to discuss towards resolving the issue,” he told reporters after the launching of the National Apprenticeship Scheme at the Youth and Sports Ministry, here, today.

Fadillah was asked to comment on news reports that 46 hospitals across the country had been identified to be old and in poor conditions, and at risk of undesirable incidents, especially fire outbreaks.

Among the old hospitals are Kajang Hospital which has been operating since 1910 from its original building constructed in 1889, Kuala Lumpur Hospital (1870), Penang Hospital (1882), Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru (1882), Batu Gajah Hospital (1880), Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (1896) and Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Kota Bharu (1920’s).

Fadillah said among the challenges faced in tackling the issue of old hospitals was the temporary relocation of the wards involved to another spot. — Bernama