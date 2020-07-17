Perak MB Ahmad Faizal confirms securing Bersatu deputy president's post

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after paying his last respects to late Perak PAS Pemuda Dewan Himpunan Pendukung chief M. Youghan in Tambun July 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan

IPOH, July 17 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today confirmed that he has secured Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president's post.

This came after a news report yesterday stating that Ahmad Faizal won the post without contest as he was the only nominee on the list released by the Party Selecting Committee (JPP).

Ahmad Faizal said that he had volunteered for the post.

“I was informed yesterday, only one candidate volunteered for the post and this has allowed me to be named as the party deputy president when the time comes.

“My wish is to give full support and cooperation to the party and also to the party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” he told reporters after paying his last respects to Perak PAS Pemuda Dewan Himpunan Pendukung (DHPP) chief M. Youghan, who died due to heart attack on Wednesday.

“This is not something to be proud of, but rather a responsibility to serve the party better,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal also said that he will carry the trust bestowed upon him by strengthening the party ahead of possible snap polls.

“What is important is to prepare the party and bring in more members,” he added.

When asked why the party chairman’s post was vacant, Ahmad Faizal pointed out that former chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had been dropped from the party.

Yesterday, JPP chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said that Muhyiddin and Ahmad Faizal will be officially announced as the party president and deputy president after all PPBM divisions sit for the meeting on August 22.

Syed Hamid also said that the list of names released by JPP is final and candidates who are fired or whose membership has been terminated are not eligible to contest.

Previously, it was reported that Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir was aiming for the post of president, but his name was dropped after his membership was terminated on May 28 for violating party rules when joining the Opposition bloc during the Dewan Rakyat sitting on May 18.

Other Bersatu members who were also suspended include former chairman Tun Dr Mahathir, former secretary general Datuk Marzuki Yahaya, former Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, former supreme leadership council member Maszlee Malik and Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.



