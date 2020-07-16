Tracking of contacts escalates following Covid-19 death in Kuching

A screening will be held at the Green Road fresh market area while the next areas will be the main markets which will be done in the next two weeks. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, July 16 — The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) is actively conducting random contact trackings following the death of a senior citizen due to Covid-19, last week.

JPBN chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today said 217 preliminary screenings had been done so far in the Stutong community market area, and out of the total, two people were found to have symptoms and 56 samples had been taken.

“Tomorrow, a screening will be held at the Green Road fresh market area while the next areas will be the main markets which will be done in the next two weeks,” he told the Covid-19 daily press conference at the old Sarawak State Assembly building here.

He said before being confirmed positive for Covid-19, the 72-year-old senior citizen had sought traditional treatment several times.

The victim was taken to a private hospital on July 9 which then referred him to the Sarawak General Hospital after he was suspected of being positive for Covid-19 before being pronounced dead on July 10, he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister I, said the Ministry of Health had declared the Mambong area as a ‘Mambong Cluster’ after two positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in the area.

“A total of 131 close contacts has been detected involving 86 work mates, 22 family members and 23 casual contacts with 68 samples having been taken, while the remaining 63 (more samples) will be taken in the near future.

“For the Syarikat Kejuruteraan Kuching cluster, two positive cases were reported prior to this whereby 187 close contacts have been detected involving 130 work mates, 33 family members and 24 others. All 187 samples were negative, “he said. — Bernama