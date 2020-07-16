As RMCO violations persist, Ismail Sabri tells public to be authorities’ ‘eyes and ears’

Police arrested 68 individuals for violating the RMCO’s SOPs, of which 14 have been remanded while the remaining 54 individuals have issued compounds. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged Malaysians today to report any violations of the recovery movement control order’s (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) they witnessed to the authorities.

He said as of yesterday, the police-led compliance task force involving 3,396 teams consisting of 14,301 personnel has conducted 67,938 monitoring and enforcement operations.

“Approximately 3,950 supermarkets, 5,494 restaurants, 1,453 hawkers, 1,347 factories, and 2,035 public and farmers’ markets have been inspected. Also inspected were 3,849 places of worship and 1,493 recreational places,” Ismail said during his thrice-weekly press conference.

The police arrested 68 individuals for violating the RMCO’s SOPs, of which 14 have been remanded while the remaining 54 individuals have issued compounds.

“Among the violations include activities in pubs or nightclubs, and activities involving the attendance of large numbers of people which makes social distancing difficult.

“While many are unsurprisingly eager to enjoy themselves with friends and family after 121 days following the introduction of the Movement Control Order, nonetheless we must remain vigilant and ensure self-control in the new normal,” he said.

The minister urged the public not to take Covid-19 lightly, as since it began spreading globally early this year, 13 million infections have occurred, killing over 500,000 in the process.

“We are all responsible for our individual safety and health, as well as for our families and society. Self-hygiene and self-control including wearing face masks in public areas ought to be daily practices,” Ismail said.



