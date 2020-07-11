IGP says seditious posting wrongly attributed to Hannah Yeoh first made on muafakatnasional.net

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police have identified the suspect who uploaded a seditious post which was wrongly attributed to Hannah Yeoh. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Police have identified the suspect who uploaded a seditious post which was wrongly attributed to former Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Hannah Yeoh, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Abdul Hamid said police investigations showed that the seditious posting had nothing to do with the Segambut Member of Parliament but was made by the muafakatnasional.net portal.

“Investigations show that the posting which has become the fact of the issue in this case came from a poster made by muafakatnasional.net and not the Twitter or Facebook of Hannah Yeoh.

“The suspect’s statement has been recorded and the gadget believed to have been used to upload the poster has been seized,” he told reporters at Bukit Aman today.

Abdul Hamid said the investigation papers would be sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers soon for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 505© of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

On June 23 this year, Yeoh was summoned to Bukit Aman for questioning in connection with her purported social media posting which, among others, allegedly questioned the status of the National Strategic Plan for Addressing the Causes of Underage Marriage. — Bernama