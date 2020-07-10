Team behind Al Jazeera lockdown documentary seen entering Bukit Aman accompanied by seven lawyers

Al Jazeera lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — At least six Al Jazeera staff were seen walking into Bukit Aman federal police headquarters after being summoned to facilitate investigations into a controversial documentary recently broadcasted by the agency.

The six news agency staff is understood to comprise of at least one producer, an editor, a journalist, cameramen, and a technician.

They were seen entering the headquarters accompanied by seven lawyers at 8.50am, coming earlier than their 10am call time apparently to avoid media coverage.

Yesterday, the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigations Department had summoned what they deemed as witnesses to have their statements recorded over the 25-minute Locked Up In Malaysia’s Lockdown documentary posted on YouTube on June 3.

The documentary had alleged that Malaysian authorities were mistreating undocumented migrant workers here and claimed mass arrests were made during the movement control order.

Ministers, the Immigration Department, and the police had all reacted to the documentary, with Defence minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob demanding an apology from the news agency.

The Immigration’s director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud had then warned that foreigner nationals making negative statements about Malaysia could see their passes revoked, a day before his department released the Bangladeshi’s complete details seeking public assistance to locate him.