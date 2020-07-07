Ahmad Zahid bins bid to challenge MACC, anti-money laundering acts

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court June 18, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has withdrawn his appeal against a High Court's dismissal over his application to challenge the constitutionality of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and Anti-Money Laundering Act in relation to the admissibility of documentary evidence pertaining to charges framed against him.

Counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik who appeared for Ahmad Zahid informed a Court of Appeal three-member bench led by Justice Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said of the withdrawal and applied for the appeal to be struck out.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi said the prosecution had no objection on the matter.

Justice Kamaludin subsequently struck out the appeal which was scheduled for hearing today.

The other judges on the bench were P. Ravinthran and Datuk Nordin Hassan.

When met after the proceedings, Hisyam told the media that he filed the notice of discontinuance of the appeal on July 2 and said there were no grounds of the withdrawal.

On Nov 18 last year, High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah dismissed the former prime minister's application to challenge the constitutionality of the MACC Act 2009 and Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFAPUAA) ruling that Ahmad Zahid’s application was premature as the trial has yet to commence.

Ahmad Zahid, 67, who is also the Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, is facing a total of 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The trial before Justice Sequerah was set to continue on July 14 and so far 74 prosecution witnesses have testified in the trial. — Bernama