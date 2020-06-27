No more Covid-19 cluster at Putrajaya immigration depot, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health announced the end of a Covid-19 cluster at the Putrajaya Temporary Immigration Detention Centre. — File picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced the end of a Covid-19 cluster at the Putrajaya Temporary Immigration Detention Centre (DTSI).

It said there had been no new cases of infections there after 28 days.

“This cluster recorded two Covid-19 cases, and did not record any deaths. Overall, there are 50 clusters which have been declared as having ended, including this one,” MOH said on Twitter this afternoon.

It also said that there are also no districts which recorded Covid-19 cases exceeding 41 since June 26.

“The last district to have recorded over 41 cases was Rembau,” MOH added.