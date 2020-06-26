Malaysia Airlines sets new safety measures for its Golden Lounges

Representatives from Malaysia Airlines and Ministry of Health of Malaysia (MOH) at the first inspection of Malaysia Airlines’ Domestic Golden Lounge in KL International Airport June 26, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd has set enhanced safety and health measures at its Golden Lounges to help boost guests’ confidence in travel whilst continuing to offer them a premium and personalised Malaysian Hospitality experience.

Group Chief Operations Officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said the new initiatives were part of the national carrier’s vision in ensuring that the health and welfare of customers and employees remained the utmost priority, while making sure its lounges continue to provide a premium and personal experience.

“Covid-19 has changed the face of travel as we know it. As an airline that cares, we are continuously listening to the voice of our passengers and doing everything we can to address their expectations and demands, without compromising the safety, security and hygiene aspects,” he said in a statement today.

Amongst the safety measures evaluated and recommended for the airline’s guests at the lounges are the implementation of contactless registration and temperature scanning; hand sanitisers at all critical locations within the lounge, social distancing seating arrangements, and capacity monitoring.

The airline has also implemented digital food and beverage ordering solution via QR code as well as “grab & go” pre packed light meals; and adopting heightened hygiene protocols at prayer rooms, family room and nap room.

Malaysia Airlines is also exploring the possibility of replacing hardcopy media with digital options and to also feature safety videos and reminders on the overall health and safety etiquette expected from all guests during their stay on all television screens in the lounges.

The airline has also produced a series of communications resources for its customers with infographics, travel checklist and advisories featured across social media platforms, website and direct mail, and displayed at the lounges under the “Fly Confidently” campaign.