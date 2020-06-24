Perak MB changes his official car from Toyota Camry to Lexus ES

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to the press at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh June 3, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 24 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has changed his official car for the second time in two years from a Toyota Camry to a Lexus ES sedan.

The mentri besar was spotted arriving in his new white car for his visit to SMK Methodist (P) and SMJK Sam Tet here today where he monitored the first day of school reopening.

In March last year, when Perak was under Pakatan Harapan, the state bought 16 maroon Camrys for its executive councillors and state officials, including the mentri besar.

Ahmad Faizal said that one of the Camrys was sold to former state legal adviser Datuk Rohana Abd Malek, who retired last December.

“She is our longest serving legal adviser and she asked to buy it. So we approved the sale.

“However, she still needs to buy it for RM100,000, which is cheaper than getting it from outside,” she told reporters.

Ahmad Faizal said that he had given his Camry to a state executive council member as the state lacked a car for its officials.

He added that he decided to buy a Lexus as the state received a good discount of between 40 and 50 per cent for the 2019 model.

“The car was originally priced at about RM300,000, and we got it for about RM200,000.

“The car belongs to the state, we can still afford to buy,” he explained.

He also said the state is planning to sell some of its vehicles that are no longer being used via open tender including a few Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans.