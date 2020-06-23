Covid-19: TM installs smart digital health screening solution at five schools nationwide

A makeshift check-in station is seen at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seksyen 19, where students are required to scan a QR code and record their temperatures before entering the school premises, in Shah Alam June 23, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE), will install its smart digital health screening solution at five selected schools.

In a statement, TM said the TM ONE predictive analytics screening solution or ‘ONE PASS’ also carries an early warning, alert and response system (EWAR).

It said the state-of-the art solution was developed by its innovation arm, TM Research & Development Sdn Bhd.

TM has already installed the ONE PASS at three of the schools — SMK Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur; SMK Presint 16 (1), Putrajaya; and Sekolah Sultan Alam Shah, Putrajaya.

It said the installations at two more schools — Sekolah Menengah Sains Teluk Intan, Perak and Tahfiz — Ma’ahad An Noer, Janda Baik, Pahang are expected to be completed by June 29.

Meanwhile, TM Group Brand and Communication vice president Izlyn Ramli said the telecommunications company shares the concerns of parents, teachers and the MOE on the children’s health and safety as they begin resuming lessons in school.

“To kick start our efforts in assisting the education communities to adapt to the ‘new normal’, we are very happy to implement ONE PASS and EWAR at these selected schools.

“This is part of our Corporate Responsibility initiatives that serve three pillars — economic, environment and social — to benefit more Malaysians,” she said. — Bernama