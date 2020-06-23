Better healing rate from Covid-19 for those between 16 and 18, says Dr Noor Hisham

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 16 to 18-year-old age group has better healing rate from Covid-19. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The 16 to 18-year-old age group has better healing rate from Covid-19, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a statement, he said there were no deaths among this age group who contracted Covid-19.

“As of June 23, out of the total number of positive cases who were contracted by those aged 18 and below, 346 out of 1,712 are 16 to 18-year-olds.

“However, no deaths or cases in the Intensive Care Unit reported came from this age group, to be involved in this age group.

“This shows that this age group has a better healing rate,” he said in the Health Ministry’s daily Covid-19 statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said this with reference to school that will be sitting for the Malaysian Education Certification (SPM), Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM) and for Form Six students who are sitting for the Malaysian Higher Education Certificate (STPM) and Malaysian Higher Islamic Religious Certificate (STAM).

The Health Ministry has agreed to school reopening subject to standard operating procedures and guidelines.

“Guidelines have been developed as a result of various collaborations with regard to safety and health factors students and school staff,” he added.