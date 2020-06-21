Malaysian Armed Forces chief visits Sarawak-Kalimantan border

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang today conducted a working visit to the joint MAF and Indonesian National Armed Forces post at the Biawak Operation Planning Committee Camp in Lundu, Sarawak. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang today conducted a working visit to the joint MAF and Indonesian National Armed Forces post at the Biawak Operation Planning Committee Camp in Lundu, Sarawak.

The MAF headquarters, in a statement, said Affendi’s visit was to study the preparedness of the army which was involved in the guarding of the land border between between Sarawak and Kalimantan, Indonesia, which is also part of the implementation of Op Benteng by the National Task Force (NTF).

“It aims to tighten the national borders in close co-ordination with other enforcement and security agencies to tackle cross-border crime activities, especially to prevent the encroachment of illegal immigrants as well as prevent the possible outbreaks of Covid-19 they may be carrying.

“MAF, the Royal Malaysian Police (RMN), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and other security enforcement agencies will continue to be committed in implementing Op Benteng,” it said.

During the visit, Affendi was also taken to one of the rat trails in Biawak, which was tightly guarded to prevent any intrusion or cross-border criminal activity, and was briefed on operations by the Fourth Regiment Royal Armoured Corp chief, Lt Col Shamzaini Misran.

Also with Affendi on the visit were Army chief Gen Datuk Zamrose Mohd Zain, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, Sarawak Immigration Department director Datu Ken Leben and Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha.

The Covid-19 Op Benteng was launched on May 12 with the co-operation of the RMP, MAF, MMEA and all the country’s land and maritime enforcement agencies. — Bernama