Defence force chief: Stern action against MAF personnel involved in human trafficking

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks to reporters outside Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LUNDU, June 21 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will take stern action and not compromise with any of its officer or personnel involved in human trafficking.

Defence Force Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the police were investigating and identifying those who might be involved.

“Those who have been detained by the police, we leave it to the police to take the necessary action. Those who are still at large, we (ATM) will track them down,” he told a media conference after a working visit to a security post between ATM and the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) at Kem Jawatankuasa Perancangan Gerakan (JPG) Biawak here.

He said this in response to a statement by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador on the involvement of police and ATM officers with syndicates involved in the smuggling of illegal immigrants into the country. — Bernama