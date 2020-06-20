Sabah committed to rejuvenating tourism during RMCO, says deputy CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal unveiled the Sabah New Deal on Thursday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, June 20 —The Sabah government is committed to efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry in the state during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period and post-Covid-19, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

She said this was evident in the Sabah New Deal unveiled by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal on Thursday.

She said Sabah is paying serious attention to efforts to kick-start domestic tourism, as an allocation of RM22 million has been earmarked for the revival of the tourism sector under the Sabah New Deal.

“Of the sum, RM10 million will be utilised for the upgrading of tourism infrastructure, RM7 million for the purpose of offsetting the 50 per cent discount for entrance fees to tourist destinations and the remaining RM5 million is meant to finance the local hotel industry promotion incentives.

“I believe that with a concerted effort, concrete plans and strategies our industry can pull through this crisis and emerge stronger to bring Sabah back to its days of glory,” she said in a statement here today.

Liew, who is also state Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, urged tourism players and tourist associations to avail themselves of the RM60 million allocated under the Sabah New Deal to facilitate the private sector’s transition to the digital economy.

She said the transformation towards e-commerce is the way forward for the private sector to grab economic opportunities in this new normal era. — Bernama