Ismail Sabri: In nine days, only 22 individuals tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — From June 10 to June 18 only 22 out of 6,719 travellers who returned to Malaysia had tested positive for Covid-19, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said out of this number who were screened by the Health Ministry, 6,696 had tested negative while one traveller is still awaiting test results.

“Yesterday, 281 Malaysians returned from Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Brunei, Pakistan, Vietnam and Hong Kong, and arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“Three were brought to hospital while 278 have been ordered to observe home quarantine,” he added.

Ismail had on June 7 said Malaysians returning from abroad will no longer be confined to a gazetted quarantine centre for two weeks; instead, they are required to be home quarantined, starting June 10.

Those who arrive at the airport will undergo a swab test, he said.

For those tested positive they will be sent to the hospital for treatment, while negative result is required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in their own homes.