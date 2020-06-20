Gerakan activates machinery for possible snap polls

Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau said the party has activated its election machinery in preparation for a possible snap general election this year. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan) has activated its election machinery in preparation for a possible snap general election (GE) this year, said its president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

He said the party has instructed all its state chairmen to make the necessary preparations in view of the latest political developments in the country.

“We anticipate that the snap GE will be held in September, so we have mobilised our machinery starting today with Penang as the party’s ‘front state’ for the polls.

“However, the distribution of seats and candidates will be discussed in the committee meeting next week,” he told reporters after chairing the Gerakan Central Committee meeting here today.

Gerakan has pledged its full support to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister and rejected what he viewed as the current power struggle in Pakatan Harapan.

“For Gerakan, the ability to resolve various national issues is more important than who will become prime minister in the future, so our support is still for Tan Sri Muhyiddin,” he added.

The party also has selected five spokespersons in different fields known as 5Es, namely Education, Environment, Economy, Equality, and Employment, for the second half of this year.

“It is also for expressing the party’s stance on issues raised, besides serving as checks and balances to the government,” he added. — Bernama