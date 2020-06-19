Putrajaya allows water sports training to resume

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said swimming activities, including diving and snorkeling, are permitted in swimming pools, according to set sessions and limited to a set number of people based on the pool’s capacity. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — The special ministerial meeting today decided that the water sports sector for non-contact training activities may restart, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He explained that this was after the Youth and Sports Ministry proposed the standard operating procedures for the sector to the committee yesterday.

“Swimming activities, including diving and snorkeling, are permitted in swimming pools, according to set sessions and limited to a set number of people based on the pool’s capacity,” he said during the thrice-weekly press conference.

