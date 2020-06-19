PNB to probe discrepancies over ex-chief’s qualifications, work experience

PNB has set up an inquiry team to investigate into the alleged discrepancies over the academic qualifications and work experience of its former president and group chief executive (PGCE), Jalil Rasheed. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has set up an inquiry team to investigate into the alleged discrepancies over the academic qualifications and work experience of its former president and group chief executive (PGCE), Jalil Rasheed.

The country’s largest state-owned fund said the action was related to a statement issued by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) yesterday over the submission of information for the appointment of the former PGCE.

“PNB views the public statement with great seriousness and wishes to state that it has established an inquiry team to investigate into this matter.

“An initial response to the SC has been made today, and a more detailed reply will be forwarded to the SC following the completion of the inquiry in the very near term,” it said in a statement.

PNB said it would continue to extend its full co-operation to the SC and any other relevant authorities in relation to the matter, as had been done in all its previous dealings with the regulatory authorities.

Yesterday, the SC said it was recently notified of the discrepancies in the PNB’s submission of information in relation to its former PGCE’s academic qualifications and work experience.

“The SC had sought clarification from relevant parties regarding these discrepancies. PNB’s response to the SC’s enquiries is still pending,” it said. — Bernama