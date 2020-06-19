Johor MACC arrests unemployed man for alleged bribery in Covid-19 fund donations

According to sources, the 57-year-old man was arrested by the MACC in Bukit Kempas here at 5pm yesterday to facilitate the ongoing investigations. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, June 19 — An unemployed man was detained by Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) believed to have been soliciting and receiving “donations” for Covid-19 Disaster Fund.

According to sources, the 57-year-old man was arrested in Bukit Kempas here at 5pm yesterday to facilitate the ongoing investigations.

An initial investigation revealed that the man was found to have solicited and received RM350 from business premises by saying that it was for the Covid-19 Disaster Fund and that if the donation was not given, he would bring officers from the customs and immigration departments to raid the business premises which were hiring immigrants.

The man is now being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides a fine of RM10,000 or five times the amount of the bribes, whichever is higher, and jail not exceeding 20 years, if convicted.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest. — Bernama