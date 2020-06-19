Indonesian couple who fled after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in Sarawak found

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the two individuals, who were husband and wife, were found in a new residential area near Jalan Matang Baru at about 11.15pm last night. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 19 — Two Indonesian nationals who were reported to have fled after being tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday have been found and taken to the Sarawak General Hospital here.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the two individuals, who were husband and wife, were found in a new residential area near Jalan Matang Baru at about 11.15pm last night.

“Both of them have been taken by the Health Ministry’s personnel to the hospital for further action and treatment,” he told media through a WhatsApp message this morning.

Yesterday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the couple fled after being tested positive for Covid-19 in the mandatory health screening for work permit applications in Sarawak.

They were believed to have run away while the committee was conducting close contact tracing and investigating the source of the infection. — Bernama