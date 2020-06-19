IGP: Police not under pressure from any group, political parties to question politicians

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says the decision by the police to question a few political leaders was not the result of pressure from any groups or political parties. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 19 — The decision by the police to question a few political leaders was not the result of pressure from any groups or political parties, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador today.

Abdul Hamid said the decision to call the politicians to Bukit Aman was not to arrest or torture them.

He explained that the police were merely calling the politicians to record statements and give them the space and opportunity to explain their side of the story over reports that were lodged against them.

“The Bukit Aman third-class investigation unit, who have been given the responsibility to investigate special cases that involve politicians, previously reviewed several reports lodged by certain individuals throughout the country in relation to political issues.

“Therefore, several politicians were called to record their statement and this action was not done at the insistence of any groups or political parties,” he told a press conference after attending the ‘Majlis Penyampaian Pangkat Posthumous Skim Ex-Gratia Kerja Polis Diraja Malaysia’ at the Seniors Officers’ Mess, North Brigade, General Operations Force, Ulu Kinta here.

“I can assure that there is no such thing and I will not allow the police force to be pressured by any individuals,” he added.

Abdul Badir pointed out that even Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had ordered him not to take suppressing action against the Opposition political parties and politicians.

He also said that the politicians involved were supposed to be summoned earlier, but this had been delayed due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

He said that the police had followed the standard operating procedures (SOP) and law when carrying out the investigation and there is no issue of the government misusing the police power for any political parties.

“We called them (politicians) to find out when they would be free to give a statement. We did not pressure them and I will not allow my officers to use violence when recording the statement.

“And after recording the statement, if the police find out that there is an act of slander, meaning the politician is a victim, then we will take action against the ones who slandered them,” he said.

On Tuesday, DAP MP Hannah Yeoh said that she had been asked to appear in Bukit Aman for questioning over a social media post related to child marriage.

“I have been called in by Bukit Aman to give a statement over an investigation in relation to the Twitter posting.

“Nowadays even asking questions is not allowed... during the Parliament sitting in May we were also not allowed to ask questions,” she said in a Twitter post accompanied by a screenshot of the original tweet.

In the original tweet, Yeoh had expressed concern over the national roadmap to combat child marriage following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

Yesterday, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman was summoned by the police to appear in Bukit Aman for questioning over an interview broadcasted on Al Jazeera back in March.

“I am also informed that the investigation is to be conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“I am prepared to give my full cooperation with the police. Berani kerana benar (brave because right),” Syed Saddiq said in a Twitter post.