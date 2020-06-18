Travellers entering Labuan must go through Covid-19 checks, says state Health Dept

The Labuan Health Department says all travellers from within Malaysian must undergo Covid-19 checks at the Labuan ferry terminals and Labuan Airport when entering the island during the RMCO. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LABUAN, June 18 ― All travellers from within Malaysian must undergo Covid-19 checks at the Labuan ferry terminals (ro-ro and express) and Labuan Airport when entering the island during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, said Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said those travelling on business trips that only require them to be in Labuan for a few days would undergo a rapid test for the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 screenings at the airport and ferry terminals were crucial as four cases from Sabah were recently detected at the ferry terminal, he added.

“We just want to ensure the locals and business community here are carrying out their daily activities safely without having to worry about the possible spread from people coming to Labuan.

“Our department has never imposed restrictions on any travellers coming to Labuan via the terminals and airport it is just that they need to undergo normal checks at the two entry points,” he told Bernama in an interview today.

“We must not allow travellers with Covid-19 risk exposure to mingle with the local people and create another cluster. That is why the checks are still necessary, and we hope travellers can understand,” he said.

Dr Ismuni said the two quarantine centres here, at Pusat Giat Mara and the Industrial Training Institute, had been closed since June 13.

Those with symptoms or are from Covid-19 high-risk areas would only be placed under home-quarantine and those positive would be sent to the Labuan Hospital for treatment and monitoring, he added. ― Bernama