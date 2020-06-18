The Ministry of Health (MOH) said of the 782 cases, seven were traced in Malaysians, while 775 among non-Malaysians. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The latest screenings for Covid-19 among undocumented foreigners held at detention depots has revealed 782 positive cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said of the 782 cases, seven were traced in Malaysians, while 775 among non-Malaysians.

“As of 12pm today, approximately 13,149 individuals have undergone sampling. Of this number, 11,564 have tested as negative and 803 are still awaiting results,” it said in a statement.

The highest recorded number of positive cases according to states is KL and Putrajaya with 651, followed by Selangor with 126 cases.

Both states also tallied for the most samples taken and negative returns, with KL and Putrajaya at 1,977 and 1,317 respectively, while Selangor is at 5,190 samples taken and 4,453 negative returns.

“Our targeted approach requires all detainees at depots to undergo sampling, including for those who are to be moved to other depots.

“Detainees set to be deported to their countries of origin will also be sampled, while all personnel on duty at the depots must likewise be sampled. Random sampling for risk assessment by the respective district or state health departments is also being done,” the ministry said.